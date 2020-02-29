-
Adam Long shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long’s 44-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Adam Long sinks a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 over; Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 1st at 4 under; Luke Donald, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 3 under; and Cameron Davis is in 8th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to even for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.
