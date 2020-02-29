-
Tom Lewis shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Tom Lewis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 36th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; Lee Westwood is in 2nd at 5 under; and Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Lewis got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lewis's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Lewis had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
