In his third round at the Honda Classic, Hudson Swafford hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 30th at 2 over; Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 1st at 4 under; Luke Donald, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brendan Steele are tied for 4th at 3 under; and Cameron Davis is in 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Swafford's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Swafford hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.