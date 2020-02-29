-
Grayson Murray finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Grayson Murray’s electric ace on No. 17 at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Grayson Murray holes a 151-yard tee shot for eagle on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 27th at 1 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Lee Westwood, Cameron Davis, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Nick Watney, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Murray's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Murray's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
