Harris English shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
Highlights
Harris English’s 65-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harris English sinks a 65-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 31st at 2 over; Sungjae Im, Luke Donald, Charl Schwartzel, and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Cameron Davis is in 9th at 2 under.
English tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, English chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved English to even for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, English's tee shot went 132 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
