-
-
Russell Henley finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Honda Classic
-
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
-
Highlights
Russell Henley’s clutch birdie putt at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Russell Henley sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 8th at 1 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Henley's 97 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.