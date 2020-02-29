-
Bud Cauley shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
Highlights
Bud Cauley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 7th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
Cauley hit his tee shot 266 yards to the fairway bunker on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Cauley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cauley at even-par for the round.
Cauley got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.
