Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hole-outs everywhere during Round 2 at HondaDuring the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, there were hole-outs all over the course. From birdie chip-ins to Charl Schwartzel's 206-yard eagle.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 24th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, An's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, An chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, An had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
