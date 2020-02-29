-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic
-
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs drains birdie putt from the fringe at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harry Higgs sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.
Higgs his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.