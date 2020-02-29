Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 25th at 1 over; Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Cameron Davis and Sepp Straka are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.