Chris Baker putts himself to an even-par third round of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Chris Baker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baker finished his round tied for 45th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 third, Chris Baker hit his 97 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chris Baker to 1 under for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to even-par for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Baker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to even for the round.
