Shane Lowry shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
The Takeaway
Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 17th green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 2 over for the round.
