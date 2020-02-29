-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 58th at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Anderson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Anderson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Anderson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Anderson at 1 over for the round.
