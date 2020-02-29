  • Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Kyoung-Hoon Lee holes a 62-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee’s clutch bunker shot at Honda

