Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee’s clutch bunker shot at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Kyoung-Hoon Lee holes a 62-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 25th at 1 over; Sungjae Im, Luke Donald, Charl Schwartzel, and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Cameron Davis is in 9th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Lee's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 163 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 128 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
