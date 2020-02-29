-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 58th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sepp Straka, Charl Schwartzel, Tommy Fleetwood, and Daniel Berger are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kizzire's tee shot went 185 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 5 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
