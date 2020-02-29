-
Michael Thompson shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round in 66th at 8 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 5 over for the round.
