Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round in 67th at 9 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.