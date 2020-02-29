Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 464-yard par-4 second, Woodland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

Woodland got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Woodland to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.