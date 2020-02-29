In his third round at the Honda Classic, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Tommy Fleetwood hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fleetwood's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Fleetwood's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.