  • Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 49-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood’s 49-foot birdie putt at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 49-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.