In his third round at the Honda Classic, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 63rd at 8 over; Lee Westwood and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Luke Donald, J.T. Poston, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings got on in 5 and missed his triple bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Stallings to 6 over for the round.