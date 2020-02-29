-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli’s birdie putt from the fringe at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Dylan Frittelli sinks a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 57th at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
