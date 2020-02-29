Danny Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 59th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 226 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 3 over for the round.