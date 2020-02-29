-
Brice Garnett putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 7 under; Lee Westwood is in 2nd at 5 under; and Luke Donald, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Brice Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Garnett's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
