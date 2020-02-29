Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 2nd at 4 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at even for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Steele hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.