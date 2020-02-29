Jamie Lovemark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Lovemark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lovemark at 1 over for the round.

Lovemark tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lovemark's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lovemark's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lovemark to 5 over for the round.

Lovemark hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lovemark to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.