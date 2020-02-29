-
Billy Horschel shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Billy Horschel's Round 2 highlights from HondaIn the second of The Honda Classic 2020, Billy Horschel recorded four birdies and one bogey on a tough day to solidify a spot in the top 25 heading into Saturday.
Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 17th at even par; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, and Robby Shelton are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
