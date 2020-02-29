Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round in 68th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; Lee Westwood is in 2nd at 5 under; and Luke Donald, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gómez hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez's tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to 5 over for the round.