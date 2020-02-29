Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 64th at 7 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Harman chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Harman's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 0 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 over for the round.