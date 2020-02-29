-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
