Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 14th at even par; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to even for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.