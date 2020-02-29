In his third round at the Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 18th at even par; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Lee Westwood and Sepp Straka are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Vegas's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Vegas hit his 199 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Vegas's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Vegas hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.