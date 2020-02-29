In his third round at the Honda Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 5th at 2 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Charl Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwartzel's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.