Charl Schwartzel putts himself to an even-par third round of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
The Takeaway
Steele's wild lip-around, Woodland's ace robbery and Schwartzel's eagle hole-outIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of The Honda Classic, where leader Brendan Steele's near ace went all the way around the hole in incredible fashion, Gary Woodland also got robbed of an ace on the same hole and Charl Schwartzel's eagle found the bottom of the cup from 206 yards out.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 5th at 2 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Charl Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Schwartzel's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.
