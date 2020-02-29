In his third round at the Honda Classic, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 61st at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Jones's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Jones chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.