Jason Dufner posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Dufner finished his round tied for 20th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sepp Straka, Charl Schwartzel, Tommy Fleetwood, and Daniel Berger are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Jason Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Dufner missed a birdie attempt from 12-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 2 under for the round.
