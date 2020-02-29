Jimmy Walker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 27th at 1 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Lee Westwood, Cameron Davis, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Nick Watney, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Walker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Walker at 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Walker suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Walker's 145 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.