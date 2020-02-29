-
Ian Poulter putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, and Robby Shelton are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Ian Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
