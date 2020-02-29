  • 6-over 76 by Zach Johnson in third round of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Zach Johnson lands his 109-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson birdies No. 13 at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Zach Johnson lands his 109-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.