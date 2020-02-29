In his third round at the Honda Classic, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 63rd at 8 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 211 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

Johnson had a fantastic chip-in on the 175-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 7 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Johnson chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 over for the round.