6-over 76 by Zach Johnson in third round of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson birdies No. 13 at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Zach Johnson lands his 109-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 63rd at 8 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 211 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 second, Johnson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
Johnson had a fantastic chip-in on the 175-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 7 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Johnson chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 over for the round.
