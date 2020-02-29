-
Luke Donald putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Luke Donald hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Lee Westwood; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; and Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Luke Donald's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to even-par for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Donald's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
