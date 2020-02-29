-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 10th at 1 under; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Charl Schwartzel is in 3rd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Sabbatini's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
