In his third round at the Honda Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Vaughn Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Taylor's 175 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.