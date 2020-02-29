In his third round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Palmer finished his round tied for 25th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Ryan Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.