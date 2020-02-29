-
Cameron Percy shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 67th at 7 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Percy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
