In his third round at the Honda Classic, Lee Westwood hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Luke Donald; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; and Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Westwood's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Westwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Westwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Westwood's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Westwood had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.