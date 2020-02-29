-
Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 41st at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; Lee Westwood is in 2nd at 5 under; and Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cink's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.
