In his second round at the Honda Classic, Daniel Wetterich hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wetterich finished his round tied for 93rd at 5 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Brendan Steele, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the par-4 10th, Wetterich's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wetterich to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Wetterich had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wetterich to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wetterich's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Wetterich reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wetterich to 1 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Wetterich got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wetterich to 1 over for the round.

Wetterich got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wetterich to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wetterich's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wetterich's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wetterich to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Wetterich had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wetterich to 3 over for the round.