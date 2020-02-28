In his second round at the Honda Classic, Justin Bertsch hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Bertsch finished his round in 142nd at 15 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Charl Schwartzel, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, and Robby Shelton are tied for 9th at 2 under.

After a 209 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Bertsch chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bertsch to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Bertsch his second shot was a drop and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Bertsch got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bertsch to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bertsch hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Bertsch to 6 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Bertsch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bertsch to 5 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Bertsch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bertsch to 6 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Bertsch his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 120 yards to the left rough, and his fourth shot was a drop where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Bertsch's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bertsch's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bertsch to 9 over for the round.