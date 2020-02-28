-
Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff’s tight approach leads to birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Matthew Wolff lands his 119-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 55th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Wolff had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Wolff had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Wolff's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolff had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
