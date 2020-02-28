In his second round at the Honda Classic, Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hayden Buckley's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Buckley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Buckley hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Buckley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Buckley's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.