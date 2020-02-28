In his second round at the Honda Classic, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 79th at 4 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 7 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Redman's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Redman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 6 over for the round.