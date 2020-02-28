In his second round at the Honda Classic, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round in 136th at 10 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Doug Ghim hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Ghim tee shot went 232 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 182 yards to the right rough where he 0 putted for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.